White House published the photo of a letter pf President Donald Trump who is accepting a letter from North Korea leader Kim Jong Un.
North Korea Vice Chairman Kim Yong Chol brought the letter to Washington, Interfax reported.
Trump told reporters that the letter is interesting but he had not read it yet.
American leader confirmed his readiness to meet with Kim Jong Un on June 12 in Singapore.