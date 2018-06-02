North Korea urged South Korea to implement the Panmunjom Declaration reached by the leaders of the two countries despite any changes in political situation, Korea Herald reported.

"The Panmunjom Declaration must be consistently implemented by the North and the South regardless of any fluctuation in the situation or surrounding conditions and the North and the South must hold their hands to take the lead in creating conditions and environment favorable to the implementation of the declaration," the statement said.

The Panmunjom Declaration is a joint statement signed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the end of their April 27 summit in the border village of Panmunjom.

"Fundamentally improving the North-South relations and achieving peace and prosperity of the Korean Peninsula by thoroughly implementing the historic Panmunjom Declaration is becoming an important task," the statement reads.

The statement was released ahead of US-North Korean Summit to be held on June 12 in Singapore.

According to South Korean observers, these negotiations will be the first step for lifting international sanctions from the North Korea. However, the failure of the dialogue will mean even greater economic and political isolation of Pyongyang.