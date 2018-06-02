Preparations for a North Korean-US summit, to be held on June 12, ran into a logistical problem: the parties can not decide who will pay for Kim Jong Un’s stay in the luxurious hotel, the Business Insider reported.
Kim Jong Un is going to stay in Fullerton, while one night in the presidential suite there reportedly costs over $6,000.
In addition, guests from Pyongyang is expected to have a plane from a foreign country to fly to Singapore.
The US is reportedly ready to pay for Kim’s stay. US officials, in their turn, were considering asking Singapore to pay for North Korea’s expenses.