President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko held phone talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday, Ukrainian President press service reported.
Poroshenko highlighted the importance of continuing pressure on Russia for the release of all Ukrainian hostages.
Poroshenko thanked the US for the supply of Javelin anti-tank missile systems.
The sides also discussed the further development of security and defense cooperation between countries.
Poroshenko and Pompeo exchanged the views over the possible risks of Nord Stream-2 project and coordinated positions following the Special Commission of Inquiry’s decisions over the crash of MN17 flight in Donbass in 2014.
The Head of State informed about the progress of reforms in Ukraine in the context of cooperation with the International Monetary Fund, including the process of forming an effective anti-corruption infrastructure, the statement said.
Ukrainian President also invited the US Secretary of State to visit Ukraine in the near future.