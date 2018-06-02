The US President Donald Trump shared his feeling following Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, CBS News reported.
“I didn't like it. It could be very positive, too. I didn't like the Russian meeting yesterday. I said. What’s the purpose of that?' But it could be a positive meeting,” the US President said.
Donald Trump also confirmed that his meeting with Kim Jong Un is set to be held on June 12.
As reports earlier, Russian FM’s meeting with North Korean leader was held on May 31 in Pyongyang.
During the meeting Kim Jong Un announced his readiness to negotiate with the Russian side over “the US hegemony.”
The North Korean leader reportedly offered to organize a summit meeting this year between North Korean and Russian leaders for the further development of bilateral relations.