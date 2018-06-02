YEREVAN. – The power must be balanced between the parliament, the government and the president, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian said in an interview with the Voice of America radio station.

“I was elected president by the same parliament. After that, Serzh Sargsyan was elected prime minister, but the premiership did not last long. The leader of the revolution was elected prime minister. I would call this an Armenian style revolution, as it was implemented in a style typical for Armenia, ”the president said.

He highly appreciated the step taken by Serzh Sargsyan who resigned on April 23, on the eve of the day when Armenians all over the world remember the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

“It would be very sad if there were clashes on that day,” Sarkissian said.

The president did not want to express an opinion on the activities of the new government: “It is too early. Not in terms of their activities, but because the Prime Minister is very young as a prime minister. Plus, the members of the government are also new. Their goal is true and corresponds to promises. A month is too short time to give assessments. The Prime Minister and the ministers need time, but what I see in the action plan is in line with their promises. I hope they will succeed.”