YEREVAN.- Armenia has had good relations with Russia for many centuries, these relations are vitally important. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian said in an interview with the Voice of Armenia.
According to him, Armenia and Russia have proved that they are good friends from time immemorial.
"Armenia has problematic neighbors in the face of Turkey and Azerbaijan. The strategic relations with Russia in the military and political sphere are necessary for ensuring balance. However, this does not mean that Armenia should have relations only with Russia," Armen Sarkissian said.
He noted that Armenia needs to balance its relations now when it is on the one hand a member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), led by Russia, on the other hand, concluded a partnership agreement with the EU.
According to him, working as ambassador in UK he did not become pro-Western.
"I'm not pro-Western, not pro-American and not pro-Russian, I'm pro-Armenian," Armen Sarkissian said.