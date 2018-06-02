YEREVAN. – A detained mayor of the town of Masis Davit Hamabrtsumyan who has been released.

The court rejected motion for arrest. Hambartusyman’s lawyer said the court thus considered the detention to be illegal.

The supporters and family members of Hambartusmyan have been holding a protest action near the court since Saturday morning.

Five people, among them the mayor of Masis and his deputy, were detained in the case of disorders in Yerevan.

During the opposition march, masked people attacked protesters with truncheons and threw stones at them. Several protesters were injured. A criminal case was opened into the incident in the administrative districts of Erebuni and Nubarashen