Yesterday the new comprehensive and enhanced partnership agreement entered into provisional application. So today is another reason to celebrate. 80% of the content of the agreement is now in force, head of the EU delegation to Armenia Ambassador Piotr Switalski noted.
According to him, the ratification process in member states is proceeding according to the plan. Some states ratified already the agreement some on quite advanced in the procedures.
At the same time he noted that in July the European parliament will vote on the agreement. So we can be very confident that the agreement will be ratified by the EU member states in due course. No reason to worry.