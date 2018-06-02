YEREVAN.- Head of the EU delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski noted that he has not yet studied the new program of the Armenian government. He tod the reporters that they will be analyzing the program of courcewith big attention.

"We would like that our plans in terms of development assistance to Armenia integrally harmonized with the plan of the government. Concerning the prospects of the early elections, the EU is ready to assist. It is true that previously the European Union together with Germany and the UK contributed 90% of the funds. I believe that this time they will be more donors interested in supporting the effort," he noted.