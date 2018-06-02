YEREVAN.- The issue of visa liberalization between Armenia and the EU is on our constant dialogue, head of the EU delegation to Armenia Ambassador Piotr Switalski told reporters on Saturday.
"I can tell you that two weeks ago when we had a session of the Subcommittee on justice liberty, the issue was discussed. We cannot give any concrete date but what I can say that we had very friendly discussions with the new government concerning what should be done in order to have such decision as early as possible," Switalski stressed.