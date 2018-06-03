YEREVAN. – The IT companies of Armenia are enthusiastic about the new government’s readiness to develop the domestic military industry complex.

Karen Vardanyan, Executive Director of the Union of Information Technology Enterprises (UITE) of Armenia, told the abovementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In his words, activities toward the development of the defense industry have already begun in the country, and new Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will first need to get familiarized with the current situation in this domain.

“I expect positive developments, since the new PM’s statements on the priority for the development of [our] own high-tech military industry gives hope, in general,” said the UITE director. “Let’s see what his new approaches will be like.”