US Defense Secretary James Mattis met with several Indo-Pacific leaders on the sidelines of the 2018 International Institute for Strategic Studies Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore June 1, U.S. Department of Defense reported.

During Mattis’ meeting with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, the two leaders reaffirmed the excellent and long-standing bilateral defense relationship between the United States and Singapore, DoD spokesperson Navy Capt. Jeff Davis said in a statement.

Davis said the two leaders exchanged views on the regional security environment and discussed a range of mutual security interests and opportunities for cooperation. With regard to the South China Sea, they reaffirmed the importance of peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law.

Mattis reaffirmed support for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and emphasized the important role ASEAN has to play as part of the U.S. vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, Davis said.

The U.S. appreciates the access Singapore provides to U.S. forces, Mattis said, and he thanked Singapore for offering to host the U.S.-North Korea Summit, according to Davis.

Mattis also met with Singapore Minister of Defense Dr. Ng Eng Hen, Davis said in a statement. The two leaders, he said, reaffirmed their mutual commitment to the U.S.-Singapore defense relationship and discussed efforts to strengthen cooperation, to include counterterrorism and maritime security.

Davis said Mattis thanked Ng for Singapore’s support enabling the United States’ presence in the region and reiterated his commitment to explore training opportunities in Guam for the Republic of Singapore Air Force. Mattis reaffirmed support for Association of Southeast Asian Nations centrality and emphasized that the Indo-Pacific strategy looks to deepen existing ASEAN multilateral mechanisms.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the regional security environment and discussed a range of mutual security interests, Davis said.