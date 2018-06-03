Mourners wept and hundreds of well-wishers laid down white flowers at the funeral on Saturday of Maëlys de Araujo, a French eight year old abducted from a wedding and murdered, The Local reported.
Maëly's body was found in February, six months after the schoolgirl went missing from an August 27 wedding in a case which shocked the whole country.
Nordhal Lelandais, a former soldier aged 35, admitted in February to killing Maelys, but claimed he accidentally struck her in the face. His testimony led investigators to her remains but the exact cause of death has not been established.