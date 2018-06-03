STEPANAKERT.- Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convoked a consultation on Saturday with the participation of the Artsakh Republic Security Council members, deputy chairman of the National Assembly, heads of the parliaments’ factions and representative of its standing commissions to discuss a range of issues related to the incident, which took place in capital Stepanakert yesterday.
The Head of the State stressed the imperative of conducting thorough and appropriate investigation, highlighting that the perpetrators must be held accountable within the shortest possible time in accordance with the procedures established by law.
Bako Sahakyan underlined that maintaining stability, law supremacy in the country and guaranteeing security of the borders are exclusive values for our people and the whole Armenian nation.
President Sahakyan gave corresponding instructions to heads of concerned structures to realize the set tasks.
Earlier it was reported that a scuffle broke out between the citizens and employees of the National Security Service in Artsakh.
The police in Stepanakert was alerted about a brawl near the building on Baghramyan street. It turned out that the incident occurred between the residents of Stepanakert D.O., A.A. and M.M., the latter is an employee of the National Security Service. Fifteen citizens were detained.
A forensic medical examination has been appointed.