US President Donald Trump believes that Washington should charge customs duties to those conducting trade in the United States. In his view, it is solely in this way that a fair trade can be conducted under a level playing field, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

“The United States must, at long last, be treated fairly on Trade,” Trump wrote on his Twitter account. “If we charge a country ZERO to sell their goods, and they charge us 25, 50 or even 100 percent to sell ours, it is UNFAIR and can no longer be tolerated. That is not Free or Fair Trade, it is Stupid Trade!”