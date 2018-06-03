One person was killed and another was injured in a road accident that occurred in Hrazdan, Armenia.
The 911 emergency hotline on Sunday received information, at 12:46am, according to which, a road accident had occurred in Hrazdan, and there were affected.
A fire and rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.
It was found out that a car had gone off road, crashed into a utility pole, and its passenger had died on the spot.
Prior to the fire and rescue squad’s arrival, however, the driver was removed from the vehicle and taken to the Hrazdan town hospital by local efforts. Doctors say the patient is in moderate condition.