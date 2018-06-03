On Saturday at 10pm, Police of Armenia received a call from a capital city Yerevan hospital, which informed that a Yerevan resident with stab wounds was admitted to the hospital. He had informed that he was injured during an argument at a jewelry market.
And at around 10:05pm, a call was received from the ambulance service. It informed that an ambulance staff was dispatched to the aforesaid jewelry market on a call, and where it found the dead body of another Yerevan resident with stab wounds.
The Investigative Committee of Armenia filed a criminal case into this murder.
According to preliminary investigation, an argument had started at this jewelry market between its security personnel and a gold jewelry maker and his friends. Subsequently, one of them stabbed two of the security guards, one of whom died on the spot, whereas the other one was hospitalized.
The stabbing suspect has been identified. He also is a Yerevan resident, he had received higher education, and he is learning jewelry at this market.
The suspect has been detained and interrogated. Also, he handed over the knife that was used in this crime.
The investigation is still in progress.