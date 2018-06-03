YEREVAN. – The State Oversight Service of Armenia will soon get to work with all its powers.
David Sanasaryan, the newly appointed head of the Service, wrote about the aforesaid on his Facebook page.
“The NA [National Assembly] majority, Prosecutor [General’s] Office, judges, the Investigative Committee, SIS [Special Investigation Service] as well as several ‘independent’ bodies are still the remnants of the previous authorities, and that means a major fight is still expected,” Sanasaryan wrote, in particular. “Let’s not let the remnants have a role in the country.
“For example, the State Oversight Service that I’m heading will soon get to work with all its powers, and I’m confident that you will see major results.”