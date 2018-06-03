A group of citizens, who are enraged by the incident that occurred between the National Security Service special units and the people in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) capital city of Stepanakert, on Sunday continue their protests that began on Saturday.
They demand that the perpetrators of this incident be brought to account.
Also, the demonstrators stated that Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan had promised them to find out the circumstances behind this incident and to punish those that are guilty.
“If our demand isn’t met, we will assemble near the presidential [office],” they added, in particular.
