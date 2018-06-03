The National Crime Agency (NCA) of the United Kingdom (UK) is scaling up its inquiry into Russian businessmen linked to Russian President Vladinir Putin, and it may freeze their assets in the UK, according to The Sunday Times.
The newspaper cited Donald Toon, director of the NCA’s Prosperity (Economic Crime & Cyber Crime) Command, who stated that the efforts of his and his colleagues are concentrated on the fight against corrupt elite and their unlawfully acquired wealth, but assured that the NCA agents do not choose their targets according to the latter’s citizenship.
The newspaper noted, however, that this inquiry refers to “Russian oligarchs and multimillionaires.”