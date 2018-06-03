STEPANAKERT. – The Ministry of Defense (MOD) of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) on Sunday issued a statement in connection with the recent incident that occurred in capital city Stepanakert.

“(…) the Ministry (…) expresses deep concern by that and the development of the following events,” the statement reads, in particular. “(…) the Ministry (…) urges to refrain from perilous steps to artificially exacerbate the internal political situation of our country, which is already under external threats, and to consider the resolution of the matter solely in the legal dimension.”

15 detained in scuffle with participation of Artsakh security service employees