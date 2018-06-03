The protest, and with the demand of the resignation of the law enforcement officials of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), is still in progress in capital city Stepanakert.
Vladimir Dolukhanyan, a member of the National Revival Party board, told about the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“About 500 demonstrators have assembled,” Dolukhanyan said, in particular. “The organizers of the protest action are holding talks on this matter with [Artsakh] Minister of State Ara[yik] Haroutyunyan.”
He added that the main street of Stepanakert is closed off.
Also, the protesters have brought along samovars and are making banners.
