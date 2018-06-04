American blogger Jammal Harraz, who posts videos on the internet under the pseudonym “Arab Andy,” carried out a prank at the University of Washington—in the US—by turning on a sound recording of a bomb and a blast, reported the Seattle Police.
The prankster video recorded the whole incident.
He entered a classroom in this university holding a cell phone, asked everyone to pay attention for a moment, and subsequently, he played a recorded message announcing “the C4 is charged,” and a countdown began.
This announcement caused panic, whereupon the “explosion” occurred.