South Korea and the United States will continue joint military exercises on the same scale, but access to information about them will be limited to the extent possible, so as not to unnecessarily cause discontent by North Korea, on its road to cutting down its nuclear program.
Lee Jin-woo, the South Korean defense ministry’s deputy spokesman, stated about the aforesaid at a briefing, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
“(Exercises) will be carried out normally in line with the annual plan,” he told reporters, according to Yonhap News Agency. “(But we will) exercise restraint in the process of promoting the drills or making them public.”