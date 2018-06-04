The balcony of an apartment has collapsed and fallen on cars in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

The 911 emergency hotline on Sunday received a call, at 10:42pm, according to which the balcony of a 15th-floor apartment of a building in Yerevan had collapsed and fallen on cars, and assistance was needed.

A fire and rescue squad, an operative team from the Center for Crisis Management, and a physician on duty from the Center for Disaster Medicine were dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that the concrete structure of the wall of the storage room that was built at the entrance of the said apartment had given in, fallen on the tin cover of the beauty parlor on the first floor of the building, and damaged the cover.

Also, the two damaged cars were found parked at the courtyard of the building.