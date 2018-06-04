UAE and Saudi Arabia have appealed for U.S. direct support to seize Yemen's main port from the group of Houthi fighters, The Wall Street Journal reported quoting a source.
According to the newspaper, the countries explain their request by the fact that the lives of 29 million people of Yemen depend on the supplies from the port city of Hodeidah, and they cannot conduct an operation without direct support from the United States.
The U.S. administration is weighing an appeal, but fears that the operation may lead to catastrophic effects in the country.