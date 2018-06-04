YEREVAN. – The State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia has prevented a major attempt to break customs rules.
SRC informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that customs officers at the Gogavan-Privolnoye customs clearance on Sunday inspected a truck that was parked outside the customs control zone. As a result, 1,050 pieces of plastic containers—with a total weight of 525kg—hidden from customs control were discovered.
It was found out that the person had imported this cargo from Georgia and attempted to not declare it in order to avoid customs clearance.
A report has been prepared on this incident, and the discovered product and the truck have been sealed and sent to the customs warehouse—for further investigation.