The supply of F-35 fighters to Turkey creates tension between Ankara and Washington, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during his visit to US.
According to him, there is tension between Ankara and Washington over a deal for the supply of F-35 fighters, TASS reported.
Even before reaching a deal with Russia, Turkey discussed the possibility of acquiring air defense systems with its allies, including the US, the FM said adding that the US refused to sell it to them.
According to him, if US is ready to sell these system, Turkey is ready to acquire them.
In late May, Cavusoglu did not rule out the possibility of acquiring fighter jets from Russia in case Washington refused to supply F-35 aircraft to Ankara.
According to him, Turkey can buy them either from Russia, NATO member states, or from any other country.
The House of Representatives passed on May 25 the defense spending bill for fiscal year 2019, without approving the supply of US arms to Turkey without providing a special report on the purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems by Ankara. Turkey announced its intention to purchase more than 100 F-35A fighters.