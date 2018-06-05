Materials that sow enmity and hate towards Armenians continue in the textbooks and school exams in Turkey.
Murat Mıhçı, an Armenian member of the leadership of the opposition pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) of the country, posted, on his Facebook page, a question from the upcoming school exams in Turkey, and he asked his friends, “As an Armenian, or as a democratic person, how would you answer this question?”
The said exam question, which relates to the Armistice of Mudros, is formulated as follows: “Under the Armistice of Mudros, Aintap, Marash and Urfa passed to the English. But the English handed them over to the French. Subsequently, the French and the Armenians together began exerting pressure and violence on the Turks living in those regions.”
And the answer below to this question is noted as follows: “The Armenians under the Ottoman rule were collaborating with invader enemies.”