Russian citizen Aladdin, who is accused of stabbing a teenager in a school in Gyumri, Armenia, has been handed down a conditional sentence.

The court found Aladdin guilty and sentenced him to three years in prison. But the court commuted its ruling to two-year probation.

According to the indictment, on October 16, 2016, this Russian citizen and his friends had met with Gyumri resident Davit and his friends, at the back the Russian school, and to clarify the matter of Aladdin making fun of Davit earlier. But the conversation between them turned into an argument, and during which Tigran had hit Aladdin with a metal tube, while Aladdin had stabbed Tigran with a knife and severely injured him.

To note, Aladdin’s father is a serviceman at the 102nd Russian Military Base in Gyumri.