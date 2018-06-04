YEREVAN. – The new Police Chief of Armenia, Valeri Osipyan, assured that the next parliamentary election in the country will be unprecedented.
When asked by Armenian News-NEWS.am as to whether the “criminal elements” will play a part in the forthcoming snap parliamentary election—which, as per PM Nikol Pashinyan, may be conducted this year—Osipyan responded as follows: “There will be unprecedented elections—in a good sense—in Armenia; I promise you.”
Earlier, the new police chief of Armenia had stated that the thieves in law in Armenia were now “behaving” themselves, and the police were overseeing the operative situation.