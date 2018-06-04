The President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian, and his wife Nune Sarkissian on Monday paid a visit to the embassy of Italy, on the occasion of the Italian National Day.
They congratulated Italian Ambassador Vincenzo Del Monaco, the embassy staff and friendly people of Italy, and wished them success and prosperity.
The interlocutors shared the view that Armenian-Italian state ties are developing. Stressing the partnership nature of their relations and the high level of their mutual trust, they also noted that the potential of cooperation is extremely high, and the task of the two parties is to constantly uncover that potential.
In addition, they reflected on the Armenia-European Union (EU) partnership which, in their words, is also an important matter on the agenda of Armenian-Italian collaboration.