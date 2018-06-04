STEPANAKERT. – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Masis Mayilian, on Monday received head of the Canadian Association of Former Parliamentarians, member of the New Democratic Party of Canada, David Warner.

The FM briefed the guest on Artsakh’s foreign policy priorities and noted the importance of expanding the cooperation of the NKR with other countries as a considerable contribution to ensuring stability in the region, the Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, Mayilian touched upon the state-building process in Artsakh, and informed Warner on the challenges the republic had faced over the years of its independence and on the avenues for addressing those challenges.