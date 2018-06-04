Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurtz is a rock star, US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell said in an interview to Breitbart.
His remark came in response to comment on the increasing popularity of conservatives in Europe, as Kurtz is the leader of conservative Austrian People's Party.
“Look, I think Sebastian Kurz is a rock star. I’m a big fan,” Washington Post reported quoting Grenell.
According to Grenell, he wants to empower other conservatives throughout Europe.
“I think there is a groundswell of conservative policies that are taking hold because of the failed policies of the left,” Grenell noted.