The new Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, has posted on his Facebook page the list of the preliminary full report of the donations that were made to the revolution that occurred in the country.
In particular, Pashinyan publicized 49 photos of this list containing the donors’ names and surnames as well as the amount of donations and the currencies in which they were made.
Accordingly, the largest donation totaled 5 million drams (approx. $10,350).
These donations were made from the US, Canada, Russia, France, and several other European countries.
The total donations that were received exceed 126 million drams (approx. $260,920).
The report in its entirety is available below.