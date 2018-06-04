YEREVAN.- Armenia's Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources Artur Grigoryan received on Monday Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Seyyed Kazem Sajjad.

The interlocutors discussed the process of joint programs of mutual interest for Armenia and Iran and the possibilities of new investment projects. In this context, the importance of the construction of the third high- voltage power transmission line Iran and the need to implement this within the established deadlines were highlighted.

The sides concurred in that it is necessary to reinvigorate the activities of the Armenian-Iranian intergovernmental commission and touched upon the Commission’s regular 15th session which will be held in Yerevan in February.

At the end of the meeting Ambassador Sajjad thanked Minister Grigoryan for warm reception and noted that the embassy is ready to strengthen the cooperation in the sphere of energy infrastructure and deepen the partnership relations.