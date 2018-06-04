Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accepted the Israel Foreign Ministry’s recommendation to postpone a Knesset debate on a law recognizing Armenian Genocide.

The debates will be postponed until after the elections to be held in Turkey on June 24, “(…) as the debate on its original schedule might serve the election campaign of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan”.

The Armenian companies that carry out non-regular and transit passenger transportation between Armenia and Russia on Monday morning started a picket at Republic Square.

First, non-regular passenger transportation has been banned for Armenian drivers, as of June 1. In addition, these drivers are dissatisfied with the procedures for the competition being held for this passenger transportation, and they demand a return to the previous system of licensing.

The President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian pointed to some gaps in Armenian-Russian relations.

The President said he is a little bit unsatisfied with the state of Armenian-Russian relations as they could have been deeper.

“I'm not a pro-Western man, I'm not pro-eastern man, and not even pro-Russian, I’m pro-Armenian,” he said in an interview with Rossiya 24 television.

Armenia ranks 85th out of 137 countries in terms of the quality of roads, the Global Competitiveness Index shows.

The ranking on the quality of roads was published on the website of the World Economic Forum as a part of the Global Competitiveness Index 2017-2018.

The quality of roads is assessed on seven-point scale, while Armenia received 3.7 points.

Laureate of the Aurora Prize 2017 Tom Catena and his wife Nasima visited Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan on Monday.

While placing a wreath at the genocide monument, Catena’s wife burst into tears.

Tom Catena and his wife planted a tree on Memory Alley and visited the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.

Russian border guards on Thursday detained, in the Surenavan village area, two unidentified persons who had trespassed into the state border of Armenia.

In the manner prescribed by law, they were handed over to the Armenian law enforcement agencies.

US dollar and euro rates went up in Armenia on Monday. The American dollar’s exchange rate against the Armenian dram comprised AMD 482.90/$1.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 566.49.