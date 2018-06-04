Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II is concerned about the events in Artsakh, he said in a statement.

“We are concerned about the latest development in Stepanakert, which threaten the internal stability of Artsakh. The aggravation of the domestic political situation in the country and uncompromising positions are unacceptable, since they jeopardize the security and peace of Artsakh,” the statement said.

“We call upon our beloved children in Artsakh to resolve all disagreements and problems in the spirit of solidarity and brotherhood and via dialogue, for the sake of stability and progress of Artsakh.”

As reported earlier, fifteen people were detained as the result of the clashes between citizens and employees of the National Security Service in Artsakh on June 1.