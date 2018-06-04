China’s door to trade talks with US is open, Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday following Beijing warning that any trade and business deals reached with Washington would be annulled if the US implemented tariffs.
Following Chinese Vice Premier Liu He’s talks with Ross, Liu He said China agreed to significantly increase the purchases of both US goods and services, as well as warned that any tariffs imposed by US would annul any agreements between the two sides.
According to Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, Beijing’s position is very clear.
“But I think China’s position in principle is very clear, which is that China’s door to dialogue and consultations is always open,” Reuters reported quoting Hua.