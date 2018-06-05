YEREVAN. – The “social protection” section is the largest in the makeup of the expenditure in the 2017 State Budget of Armenia; the respective use totaled 409 billion drams, or 27.2 percent of total expenditure.

Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan on Tuesday stated the aforementioned at the joint meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committees on Health Care and Social Affairs, and Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs.

In his words, considerable expenses have been made in health care too. Accordingly, a total of 5.5 percent of the budget was directed to this domain, and which totaled 83 billion drams; that is, 1.5 percent of the country’s GDP.

At present, US$1 is equivalent to approximately 483 drams.