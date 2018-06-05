YEREVAN. – Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will pay a working visit to Moscow on June 6-7 at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

In addition to the talks between the foreign ministers, Mnatsakanyan will also hold a number of meetings with the representatives of the Russian parliament, as well as Armenian students studying in Moscow, spokesperson for the foreign office Tigran Balayan told reporters.

The Armenian minister is also expected to participate in the work of the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers that will be held in Almaty.