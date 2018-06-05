YEREVAN. – A decision has been made to temporarily postpone the programs of the Ministry of Diaspora of Armenia.
The new Minister of Diaspora, Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, said the aforementioned at a press conference on Tuesday.
“We have no problem with this or that program; they should be implemented in 2018, but not on June 18,” said the minister. “During that time, consulting with the specialists of the domain on a daily basis, we came [to the conclusion] that at least several months are needed so that we properly prepare for those programs.”
Hayrapetyan added that the reason is the corruption risks that they have uncovered in those programs.
“If the [Diaspora Armenian] children come [to Armenia] with the ‘Come Home’ [motherland visiting] program [for Diaspora Armenian youth] on June 17, but the relevant works are not done properly, according to our perceptions. If the children shall come and [this program] should be implemented against the backdrop of great doubts and concerns, it will be a big mistake on our part,” the minister stressed. “The new dates for the programs will be announced in the coming days.
“It’s a principle to us that corruption risks shall be ruled out.”