YEREVAN. – Any political force should be ready to become the ruling power and the opposition, alike.

Vahram Baghdasaryan, head of the National Assembly (NA) faction of the now former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA)—which, however, still has majority in parliament—on Tuesday told the abovementioned to reporters in the NA. He noted this reflecting on the fact that the fourth MP—Feliks Tsolakyan—is leaving the RPA parliamentary faction.

Baghdasaryan noted that there is no occurrence in the world when the opposition holds the power in parliament.

“This bespeaks the RPA’s unity, which we consider normal,” he added. “We [the RPA] are not clinging to anyone; they can go. Ours is the base of the ideological wing, and by which we act, already as opposition.”

Also, the NA RPA faction head reiterated yet again that they will not be an obstacle to the programs of the new Armenian government and will even support the optimistic ones.

And when asked how many MPs will remain in the RPA parliamentary faction, Vahram Baghdasaryan responded as follows: “If we don’t force them too much to go, 54 people will remain.”