YEREVAN. – The Armenian and Georgian sides sincerely intend to do everything possible so that the warm relations between the two countries and peoples are capitalized, while bilateral relations rise to a new level.

Tigran Balayan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, stated the above-said at a press conference on Tuesday. He noted this responding to the journalists’ remarks, according to which, there is a view among analysts’ circles about the absence of strategic relations between the two neighbors as well as the need for signing a document aimed at ruling out one of these countries’ participation in propaganda against the other one of these countries.

At the same time, the Armenian MFA spokesperson noted that diplomacy is the art of the possible.