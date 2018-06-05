YEREVAN – Armenian General Prosecutor’s office decided to temporarily suspend the mayor of Masis town Davit Hambartsumyan and his deputy Karen Ohanyan from their duties.

The prosecutor believes that they may use their power to interfere with the investigation into the disorders in Yerevan.

Davit Hambartsumyan and his deputy Karen Ohanyan were released on June 2. Earlier the charges were brought against both men and other four individuals within the framework of the criminal case on disorders in Yerevan.

During the opposition march, masked people attacked protesters with truncheons and threw stones at them. Several protesters were injured. A criminal case was opened into the incident in the administrative districts of Erebuni and Nubarashen