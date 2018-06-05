STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic; NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Tuesday received Artak Davtyan, the new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia.

First, Sahakyan congratulated General Davtyan on his appointment to this accountable post and wished him productive work.

Subsequently, they discussed army-building and respective cooperation between the two Armenian states, Central Information Department of the Office of the Artsakh President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The NKR Minister of Defense and Defense Army Commander, Levon Mnatsakanyan, also attended this talk.