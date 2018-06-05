Ankara was ready to retaliate against the US steel and aluminum tariffs by imposing counter restrictions on US imports, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated, Sputnik reported.
"We discussed [with Pompeo] the economic relations between our countries. The tariffs imposed by the United States are worrying about our industry. We said at the talks that if we impose retaliatory measures, they will inflict more losses to the United States because our [US] import is greater than export," the minister told the NTV broadcaster.
On Thursday, Washington announced it would impose a 25-percent steel tariff and the 10-percent aluminum tariff on the European Union, Canada, and Mexico, effective June 1. The move came after months of talks on possible exemptions.