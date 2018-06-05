The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Tuesday received German Ambassador Bernhard Matthias Kiesler.
First, the PM underscored the development of Armenian-German partnership, and stressed that the new Armenian government is interested in taking steps that will give a new impetus to the expansion and strengthening of bilateral political and economic ties. Also, Pashinyan pointed to the need for collaboration toward implementing the reforms that are planned in Armenia.
The ambassador, in turn, expressed confidence that with joint efforts it will be possible to boost cooperation between Armenia and Germany. In his words, initiatives are needed that will promote the implementation of investment programs in the economy.
At the talk, the interlocutors also discussed the current geopolitical situation as well as several other matters of mutual interest.
Reflecting on the issue of conducting a snap parliamentary election in Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan attached importance to the making of Electoral Code amendments that will guarantee free and fair elections that meet democratic standards.