At least 11 people were killed, nine more were injured as a result of China's mine blast. The incident occurred in the Nanfen district of Benxi City in Liaoning province about at 16:10 local time. A truck with explosives detonated near the entrance to the iron mine, Sputnik reported quoting CCTV channel.

As a result of the blast at the mine, run by the China National Coal Group, 25 more miners are reportedly trapped underground. However, it is possible to make contact with some of them at the moment.

According to the Sina news agency, the victims were cared to the local hospitals, while the authorities started a rescue mission.